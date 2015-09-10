​Iraq: explosions and shootings killed 32 people and injured 26

Baku. 10 September. Iraq REPORT.AZ/ As a result of explosions and shootings in different regions 32 people were killed and 26 injured.

Report informs, this information was spread by the Turkish media.

According to them, 9 civilians were killed, one policeman and 5 Iraqi soldiers and 17 Islamic militants also died. 7 soldiers and 19 civilian citizens were wounded.

The report said that the explosions occured in Abu-Gureyb Abu Al-Meami and Bakuba regions while shootings happened in the New Cairo, Al-Saab and An-Namiyya cities.