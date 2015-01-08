Explosion took place in France near mosque

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ There was an explosion in restaurant not far from a mosque in the town of Villefranche-sur-Saone in the east of France, Report informs referring to Euronews.

According to the prosecutor's office in France, no injuries reported as a result of the explosion.

Other details of the incident are not reported.

The previous morning, three perpetrators broke into the building of the editorial office of the satirical magazine "Charlie Hebdo" in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, and opened fire on people there. As a result, 12 people died and 10 were injured.

Also this morning, in the south of Paris, a man opened fire on the police.As a result, one policeman was seriously wounded.