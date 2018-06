Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two police officers died and 12 people were injured as the result of explosion occurred in passenger train, in Egypt.

Report informs citing ITAR-TASS agency, improvised explosive device was launched in Minufiyah province last night. The explosion occurred during the property inspection.

Another explosion took place at the Al-Marc station of Cairo metro. At least 3 people were injured.