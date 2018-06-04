Explosion near university in Afghanistan, 14 dead

© Rahmat Gul/AP

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ 14 people were killed and 17 were wounded as a result of the terrorist attack near Kabul Polytechnic University, in the capital of Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, local police department reported.

According to the information, the explosive device was launched by suicide-bomber.

Notably, it was previously stated that the explosion occurred when one of well-known religious figures of the country left the university building. The cleric gave a fatwa condemning the conflict in Afghanistan while delivered a lecture at the university.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.