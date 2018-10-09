Explosion inside election campaign office in Afghanistan: casualties reported

© AFP

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people died, five more were injured in the Lashkargah explosion inside an election campaign office in the city, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Election candidate Saleh Mohammad Achakzai is believed to be among those wounded in the attack.

Security forces blocked the area of the incident and began evacuating victims.

Notably, the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 20 will be held in Afghanistan after a two-year postponement, which was associated with the unstable situation in the country.