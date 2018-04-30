Explosion in southern Afghanistan: 11 students killed

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber launched an explosive device in the Kandahar province in the southern part of the country. As a result, 11 students of madrassa were killed, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The explosion occurred next to a convoy of foreign armed forces.

According to thePajhwok agency, the purpose of the explosion was a convoy of Romanian soldiers in the country within the framework of the NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. According to him, as a result of the incident six servicemen were injured.

No terrorist group based in the region, has claimed responsibility for it yet.