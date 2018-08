Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 people were killed and several injured on Wednesday in an explosion in a fireworks factory in Telangana's Kashibugga, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Death toll might rise as rescue operations are underway with four fire tenders in Sri Bhadrakali Fireworks factory on Eumamula Market Yard road.

The reason for what happened is yet not known.