Explosion in Afghanistan kills election candidate

© AP

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ An Afghan election candidate was killed by a bomb planted under his office chair in the southern province of Helmand on Wednesday, officials said, with the Taliban claiming responsibility for the attack. Report informs citing the TOLOnews that Abdul Jabar Qahraman, who was preparing to contest Saturday’s parliamentary polls, was killed in the blast. According to local authorities, the explosion occurred in the city of Lashkar Gah in the morning. All victims of the explosion were taken to local hospitals. As a result of the explosion, a politician who had previously held the post of representative of the president of the country for security issues in the province, died as a result of the explosion. Local authorities reported explosives were placed inside his sofa.

Notably, the parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 20 in Afghanistan - they will be held after a two-year delay, which was associated with the unstable situation in the country. The last time parliamentary elections were held in Afghanistan in 2010.