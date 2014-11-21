Explosion happened on oil and gas platforms in Gulf of Mexico

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The explosion on the oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico Echo killed one person and three others injured were hospitalized. Report informs referring to ABC News, the platform is owned by Fieldwood Energy and located 19 km from the coastline of Louisiana.

At the time of the explosion no work was carried out, therefore the serious consequences avoided. No information of possible oil spills have been received. Causes of the accident are being specified.

The oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, recognized as the largest environmental disaster in modern history of US occurred in April 2010. Oil fell into the water after the explosion on the platform Deepwater Horizon, leased by BP. As a result, 11 people were killed.