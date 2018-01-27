Expanded a search area for missing boat also carrying Azerbaijanis in Sea of Japan

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The vessel “Kunashir” of Sakhalin Shipping Line joined the search for missing fishing vessel ‘Vostok’ in the Sea of Japan. The search area has been expanded.

Report informs, representative of Maritime-Rescue Coordination Center ‘Vladivostok’ told the RIA Novosti.

“Today, the search area has been expanded. The vessel ‘Kunashir’ of Sakhalin Shipping Line joined the search. Rescue vessel “Fresco”, helicopter Mi-8 and plane Be-200".

"The weather in the area is improving,” said the representative.

He added that ‘Vostok’ and its crew was not found yet.