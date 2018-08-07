Ex Malaysian PM to face new charges

© AP Photo / Aaron Favila

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission called the former Prime Minister of the country Najib Razak, who is under investigation in the case of corruption in the national investment Fund 1MDB, for questioning in connection with the upcoming presentation of the former Prime Minister of new charges, Report informs citing the RIA "Novosti".

Notably, on August 8, Najib Razak will be charged under the law on money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism and the accumulation of funds obtained illegally in 2001.