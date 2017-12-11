European Union formally launches defence cooperation

© Sputnik/ Алексеј Витвицки

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 11, the European Union Council adopted a decision establishing Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) in the area of security and defence, initial projects are expected to be formally adopted by the Council in early 2018.

Report informs citing the EU Council publication.

The PESCO allows EU member states working more closely together in the area of security and defence. This permanent framework for defence cooperation will allow willing and able member states to develop jointly defence capabilities, invest in shared projects, and enhance the operational readiness and contribution of their armed forces.

The Council decision establishing PESCO sets out the list of participating member states, the list of ambitious and more binding common commitments undertaken by the participating member states, including "regularly increasing defence budgets in real terms in order to reach agreed objectives".

In November, 23 EU member states, including non-NATO Austria, Cyprus, Finland and Sweden, also notified the EU their decision to join PESCO. On December 7, two more states announced their decision to join. The countries that have chosen not to take part are Malta, Denmark and the UK.