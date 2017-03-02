European Parliament votes to lift immunity of Marine Le Pen

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Marine Le Pen's bid to become the next French president has hit another stumble after members of the European Parliament voted to lift her immunity from prosecution, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The move, formally confirmed on Thursday, will allow French prosecutors to investigate her over tweets she sent in December 2015, which showed images of killings by ISIS militants.

French law prohibits the distribution of violent images or incitement of terrorism.

As an MEP, Le Pen, leader of the National Front, enjoys immunity which covers freedom of speech, but that immunity can be lifted if a request is made by the authorities of a member state.