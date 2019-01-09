European Parliament urged EU to increase its presence in conflict zones

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union should increase its presence in conflict zones, especially in the Middle East and North Africa, MEP Dubravka Šuica said.

Report informs citing the RT that in her opinion, the EU should not allow the third countries, including Russia and the United States, to have a decisive impact on the situation in destabilized regions.

She believes that destabilization, armed conflicts and 'collapse of state structures' have been observed in countries that are located close to European borders over the past years.

In this regard, she sent a request to the Council of Europe, demanding clarification about whether the EU-led military units that can be used for operations abroad will ever be established.