    European Parliament president stated easily reversion of Brexit

    Antonio Tajani: If UK, after election wants to withdraw article 50, then procedure is clear

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament president Antonio Tajani says process could easily be reversed if election brings in new British government.

    Antonio Tajani has said Brexit could be reversed easily by the remaining EU members if there was a change of UK government after the general election on June 8.

    "If the UK, after the election, wants to withdraw article 50, then the procedure is very clear”, he said in an interview.

    He said that if the UK wanted to stay, everybody would be in favour.

