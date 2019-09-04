European Commission urges EU countries to prepare for hard Brexit

The European Commission (EC) has urged EU member States to prepare for a possible scenario of "hard" Brexit, Report informs citing the TASS.

As noted, this statement was made 8 weeks before Britain's exit from the EU, which is due to take place on October 31.

Moreover, the EC noted that Britain's exit from the European Union without a deal would have serious economic consequences for both sides.

"It is obvious that this will lead to significant violations for citizens and businesses," the EC said in a statement.