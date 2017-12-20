 Top
    European Commission triggers sanctions procedure against Poland

    Sanction is launched against EU state for first time

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union’s executive body triggered a never-used sanctions procedure against Poland over planned judicial reforms that risks alienating the government even further from its EU counterparts.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said.

    "Commission decided to trigger Article 7(1)", he told reporters in Brussels.

    According to him, for today the EC "has no other options."

    The sanction is launched against the EU state for the first time.

