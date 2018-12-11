European Commission Head: Brexit deal is the best and only deal possible

© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/1e22a539354c999cf87735a02849921a/18bc82ed-d5bb-4bf9-a0ed-ec09b583db01_292.jpg

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Brexit agreement reached with the UK is the only one possible, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said, Report informs citing TASS.

"Our position has not changed and as far as we're concerned the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on 29 March 2019," spokesperson Mina Andreeva told reporters.

"We have an agreement on the table that was endorsed by the EU council in Article 50 format on the 25th of November. As president Juncker said, this deal is the best and only deal possible. We will not renegotiate," she said.

Notably, today British Prime Minister Theresa May will start a tour to European capitals to reach consensus in easing the terms of the agreement on the terms of the UK exit from the EU.

European Council President Donald Tusk appointed an emergency meeting of heads of state and government of the EU member States to discuss the issue of Brexit and "facilitating the ratification process by the British side."