EU convenes special summit on Brexit

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ European Council President Donald Tusk convenes a special Brexit summit amid Theresa May's decision to postpone the vote in the British House of Commons on the agreement on London’s withdrawal from the EU, Report informs citing Deutsche Welle.

According to Tusk, the talks will be held on December 13 in Brussels, where a regular summit meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union is scheduled at the same time.

Donald Tusk stressed that Brussels excludes the possibility of revising the transaction, the dialogue will be “on how to facilitate ratification” of the agreements by the UK.

The head of the European Council added that European leaders will simultaneously begin preparing for a tough Brexit - without an agreement with London.

“Time is running out,” he stated.