20 April. European Commission can offer Turkey visa-free regime on May 4, if the country at this time fulfills all the necessary conditions.

A statement released in Brussels said:

"The European Commission will present a third report on the progress of visa liberalization for Turkey on May 4.

If Turkey takes the necessary measures to comply with the remaining conditions, then report will be accompanied by a legislative proposal to transfer Turkey in a visa-free list ", - said in a statement.