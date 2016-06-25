 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Eurogroup: Brexit will limit access of British structures to EU market

    A benefit of rival financial centers of London City will become a ‘pay’ for Brexit

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the UK’s leaving the EU will restrict access of financial structures of the country to the internal European market, Report informs citing Gazeta Ru.

    In an interview with RTL TV Mr. Dijsselbloem stated that a benefit of rival financial centers of London City (Amsterdam and Frankfurt) will become a ‘pay’ for Brexit.

    He added that a few years ago the Asian version of Financial Times called London a city for doing business in the EU. Now such advertising cannot be placed since Asian partners will travel to the Netherlands and Germany instead.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi