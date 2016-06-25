​Eurogroup: Brexit will limit access of British structures to EU market

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the UK’s leaving the EU will restrict access of financial structures of the country to the internal European market, Report informs citing Gazeta Ru.

In an interview with RTL TV Mr. Dijsselbloem stated that a benefit of rival financial centers of London City (Amsterdam and Frankfurt) will become a ‘pay’ for Brexit.

He added that a few years ago the Asian version of Financial Times called London a city for doing business in the EU. Now such advertising cannot be placed since Asian partners will travel to the Netherlands and Germany instead.