EU top judge: UK can unilaterally withdraw Article 50

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The UK has the power to unilaterally revoke the notification of its intention to leave the EU before it quits on March 29, 2019, Advisor to the Supreme Court of Justice Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona said, Report informs citing Euronews.

"Article 50 of the EU treaty allows countries to U-turn on a decision leaving the bloc, “until such time as the withdrawal agreement is formally concluded, provided that the revocation has been decided upon in accordance with the Member State’s constitutional requirements, is formally notified to the European Council and does not involve an abusive practice,” Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona said in his opinion.

The opinion is not binding but gives an indication of how the EU’s top court may decide the case, which was brought forward at the request of members of Scottish parliament, MPs and MEPs and several courts.