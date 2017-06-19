EU prolongs sanctions against Crimea for one year

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union has prolonged for one year restrictions against Crimea and Sevastopol. The decision was made by the EU foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels, the EU’s press-service said.

Report informs, the sanctions were prolonged until June 23, 2018.

The sanctions against Crimea and Sevastopol were prolonged for one year without a discussion. Moreover, the EU Council’s statement was published before the minsters of the 28 EU countries gathered for the session. The corresponding political decision was agreed at a meeting of the EU ambassadors in Brussels on June 6.