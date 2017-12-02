EU plans to ban Doner kebab and Shawarma

© AP

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ The doner kebab, that grilled fast-food sandwich which is the gastronomic equivalent of an American hamburger in many European cities, is under fire. Report informs citing the AssociatedPress.

The European Union’s legislature is moving to ban the phosphates used in the slabs of meat at the heart of the popular street snack that originated in Turkey. Up-in-arms kebab vendors in Germany have skewered the idea.

EU lawmakers are citing health concerns based on studies that linked phosphates to cardiovascular disease.

In turn, the owners of doner kebab have made accusations against the authorities of the EU. They noted discrimination, since doner-kebab and shawarma are most often prepared by immigrants from Turkey. In particular, this street food is popular in Germany.

Notably, phosphates are added to meat to enhance flavor, and also to preserve its juiciness.