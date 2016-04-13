 Top
    EU offered to give more rigorous attention to tourists registration

    According to the French Prime Minister of France, exchanging information on traveling between countries will help to track militants recruited by IS

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ French Prime Minister Manuel Valls proposes to introduce a nominal accounting of air passengers traveling within the EU. 

    Report informs citing the Euronews, the vote in the European Parliament on this matter must be held on April 14.

    According to him, the exchange of data on people traveling between countries will help to track militants recruited by "Islamic state" (IG)."No one ever said that this measure will prevent the attacks.But such a pan-European account will give us an additional tool for an effective fight against terrorism", says Valls.

