EU Foreign Ministers will meet on January 18

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 18, the situation in Syria, Iraq and Ukraine will be the main theme of the upcoming first meeting of foreign ministers of 28 European Union countries scheduled in 2016.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the representative of the EU Council said.

He did not rule out that the ministers will exchange views on the political reforms undertaken by the authorities in Poland, in particular in regard with the adoption of the media law and the reform of the Constitutional Court, which met with criticism in the EU.