EU countries with largest national debt named

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ / The EU Statistical Service has named the EU member states with the biggest public debt, Report informs citing the Gazeta.Ru.

    Countries with the highest level of national debt relative to GDP in the fourth quarter of 2017 were Greece (178.6%), Italy (131.8%), Portugal (125.7%), Belgium (103.1%) and Spain (98, 3%).

    Countries with the lowest debt were Estonia (9%), Luxembourg (23%), Bulgaria (25.4%), Czech Republic (34.6%) and Romania (35%).

