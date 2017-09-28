 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU and Britain fail to agree on next round of Brexit talks

    Michel Barnier: We have made progress on a number of issues, but we still have much to do

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The EU and Britain failed to achieve a breakthrough on the issue of Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

    Report informs, citing the TASS, the EU Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said at a press conference after the fourth round.

    "We have made progress on a number of issues, but we still have much to do," he stressed.

    He added that none of the three main issues - the financial settlement, the rights of citizens and the border with Ireland - have yet been reached a final agreement.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi