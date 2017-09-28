EU and Britain fail to agree on next round of Brexit talks

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The EU and Britain failed to achieve a breakthrough on the issue of Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

Report informs, citing the TASS, the EU Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said at a press conference after the fourth round.

"We have made progress on a number of issues, but we still have much to do," he stressed.

He added that none of the three main issues - the financial settlement, the rights of citizens and the border with Ireland - have yet been reached a final agreement.