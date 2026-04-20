Esmaeil Baghaei: Iran has no plans for second round of talks with US
Other countries
- 20 April, 2026
- 12:53
Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, has been quoted by Al Jazeera as having said that Iran has no plans for a new round of talks with the US, noting that Washington has violated the agreement since its implementation, Report informs via The Guardian.
The spokesperson also said Tehran can't forget US attacks on Iran during previous diplomatic talks, as he insisted that Iran will continue defending its national interests.
The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, and the 12-day war last year, both were launched when Iran and the US were in talks over Iran's nuclear program.
Baghaei also said the US proposals have been "unserious" and its demands "unrealistic" and said Tehran does not believe in ultimatums.
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