Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tajik President Emomali Rahmon appointed his daughter Ozodi Rahmon as a chief of the presidential administration.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Tajik state.

Ozoda Rahmon earlier held the position of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

In her new position she changed Bakhtiyor Hudoerzoda, whose candidacy was proposed to the Parliament for the presidency of the Central Commission.