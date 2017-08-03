Eleven airport employees in Cairo suspected of diversion

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Eleven employees of Cairo airport were arrested on a preliminary charge of intentional sabotage, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Unexpected power outages in the Cairo airport happened last Friday. The failure led to delays in international and domestic flights, as well as delays in the issuance of baggage. The work of security systems disrupted, computers and air conditioners were disconnected, backup generators were not working.

Egypt's Attorney General Nabil Sadek on Sunday ordered to detain eleven technicians from the Cairo airport for 15 days as part of an open investigation.

According to preliminary data, they are charged with intentional power outages.

Prosecutors will also examine the actions of the Electricity Company employees, which supplies airport with electricity.