Electors of Washington state fined for vote

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Four Washington state electors who didn’t cast their vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton will each be fined 1000 USD, Report informs referring to Associated Press.

David Ammons, a spokesman for the Secretary of State, told that the ‘faithless electors’ will have 60 days to pay the fine, or otherwise the office is putting together an appeals process in case of a challenge.

Clinton won the state’s popular vote last month, earning her 12 electoral votes. Under the state law, presidential electors — who are chosen by their party at their state convention — sign a pledge to vote for their party’s nominees for president and vice president. But during Monday’s Electoral College vote, Clinton got just eight votes, while four votes went to other candidates.

Seven of 538 electoral college members violated the rule, which is highest number since 1836, when 23 college members changed their decisions.