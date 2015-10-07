Election of 5 new non-permanent members to UN Security Council to be held on October 15

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 15 UN General Assembly will elect five new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2016-2017 at UN headquarters in New York. Report informs, in place from the Group of Eastern European States claims to be the one candidate - Ukraine.

Egypt, Senegal and Japan will struggle for places in a group of African and Asia-Pacific States. Uruguay nominated to one place from the group of Latin American countries. As of December 31 Jordan, Nigeria, Lithuania, Chad and Chile will free chairs in Security Council.

The UN Security Council consists of fifteen members of the Organization. GB, China, France, Russia and the United States are permanent members of the Security Council. Ten non-permanent members elected by the General Assembly for two years. Five of them being replaced every year.