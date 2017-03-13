 Top
    Eight gold diggers killed in an avalanche in Afghanistan

    Also seven injured in Badakhshan province

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Eight people were killed, seven injured as a result of an avalanche in Badakhshan province, in the north-east of Afghanistan.

    Report informs citing Interfax.

    According to the Emergency Situations Committee of the region, the accident occurred in the afternoon the day before in the territory of the Shahri Buzurg District bordering with Tajikistan, when a group of local residents was engaged in flushing.

    According to report, condition of the surviving seven diggers is critical. 

