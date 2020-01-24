Eiffel Tower shut down over protests

The Eiffel Tower shut down Friday as French unions held last-ditch strikes and protests around the country on the day the government unveiled a divisive bill redesigning the national retirement system, Report says, citing Eiffel Tower's Twitter account

Travelers faced renewed disruptions on regional trains and the Paris subway on the 50th straight day of record strikes, and some schools and other public services also faced walkouts. The Eiffel Tower closed exceptionally, and the Versailles chateau and Louvre Museum warned visitors of potential disruptions.