Egyptian President approves new anti-terror law

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi approved a new draft law on the fight against terrorism.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, the Egypt's Presidential Administration's press secretary, Ala Yusif said.

According to the law, those who establish terrorist organizations in the country and lead them will be given the death penalty. In addition, those who are accused of becoming a member of terrorist organizations, leading them and participating in terrorist acts, will be tried in special court. Those who are members of a terrorist organization will be sentenced to 10-year imprisonment while financial supporters of them to life punishment. Journalists who write against the assessment of the official on terrorist acts, will be fined in the amount of 25 thousand up to 64 thousand dollars.

The project was adopted by the Council of Ministers in Egypt on June 2 this year. After the killing of the country's chief prosecutor Hisham Barkat, the work on this document was intensified.