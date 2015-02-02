Egyptian court sentenced about 183 people to death

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Department of Criminal Court in Cairo (Egypt) sentenced about 183 people to death.

Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, they were charged with the murder of 13 policemen. The criminals attacked to the police station in Kerdase-Cairo in 2013. On the same day, the group armed with grenade launchers and rifles, including their head, shot and killed 13 police officers.

This case was filed against 188 people, 37 of them are wanted.