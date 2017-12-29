Egyptian church attack kills 9, injuries 10 - UPDATED

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ 9 people were killed and 10 were injured as a result of an attack on Mar-Mina church near Cairo city, Egypt.
Report informs referring to the TASS, Egyptian Ministry of Health said
Among the dead - 4 policemen guarding the church, and five civilians.
Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ 5 people, including two police were killed, 5 injured after two gunmen attacked on a church in Helwan region of Cairo city, Egypt.
Report informs citing foreign media, Egyptian ministry of health says.
One gunman was neutralized by police, but another fled.
