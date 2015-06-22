Egypt appoints its Ambassador to Israel for the first time in last three years

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Egyptian authorities appointed the Ambassador to Israel for the first time in the last three years.

Report informs referring to "Reuters", MENA state news agency reported.

"President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi signed a decree on the appointment of new diplomats in foreign countries and Khazem Khayrat is among them who will represent Egypt in Tel Aviv," the report says.

This decision shows the improvement of relations between the two countries.