Ecuador changes its mind about granting Assange citizenship

Ecuadorian authorities annulled the decision on granting country's citizenship to the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the South American Republic, José Valencia, said at a press conference, Report informs citing TASS.

"The decision to grant Assange Ecuadorian citizenship has been suspended due to various violations (of the rules related to the conditions of his stay on the territory of the republic’s embassy in the UK - Ed.)," he said.

Notably, Julian Assange was detained today in London.