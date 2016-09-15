EU Council extends personal sanctions against Russia

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ EU Council extended the personal sanctions on 146 individuals and 37 legal entities, which Brussels considers responsible for the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Report informs sanctions list of the EU includes, in particular, the billionaire Arkady Rotenberg and Yuri Kovalchuk, businessmen Konstantin Malofeev and Nikolai Shamalov, as well as deputies of the State Duma and the Federation Council Sergei Zheleznyak, Sergei Mironov, Leonid Slutsky and others.

Personal sanctions involve a ban on entry to EU countries and freezing of assets invested in the EU.