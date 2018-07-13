EC comments on Junker's stumbling at NATO summit - VIDEO

© getty

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was caught on film losing his balance and stumbling as he was surrounded by world leaders. “The head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker had sciatica attack, now he feels better”.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, official representative of the European Commission Margaritis Skinas said. Yesterday he had a full program in connection with the NATO summit and other events and the next week he has a dense program, he will continue to work hard, as he always did”, - Skinas said.

Some say he was suffering from back pain, while others speculate that he was simply drunk.

Meeting with NATO leaders seems to be a rather trying ordeal for Junker, as the EU Commission chief was seen barely keeping his balance at a ceremony ahead of a gala dinner on Wednesday, forcing those standing nearby, including Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, to take his arm. Juncker was also struggling to make his way down the stairs with Macedonian and Portuguese PMs Zoran Zaev and Antonio Costa, who stepped in to assist him.