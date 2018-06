Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck under the ocean off Southern California.

Report informs referring to the Ahaber, the US Geological Survey said.

It was stated that the quake occurred in the Channel Islands region, about 57 km southwest.

The quake's epicenter was 17 miles (27 kilometers) from Santa Cruz Island.

Authorities did not report any immediate damage.