Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Drone attacks spark fire at Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 11:10
    Drone attacks spark fire at Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery

    Kuwait's state-owned oil company, KPC, said that its Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery came under multiple drone attacks early this morning, sparking a fire in certain units, though no casualties have been reported so far, according to the state news agency, Report informs.

    Firefighters acted promptly, and several units were temporarily shut down as a safety measure to protect workers.

    drone attacks oil refinery Kuwait
    Küveytdəki neft emalı zavodu pilotsuz uçuş aparatlarının təkrar hücumuna məruz qalıb
    НПЗ в Кувейте подвергся повторной атаке беспилотников

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