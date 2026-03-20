Drone attacks spark fire at Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 11:10
Kuwait's state-owned oil company, KPC, said that its Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery came under multiple drone attacks early this morning, sparking a fire in certain units, though no casualties have been reported so far, according to the state news agency, Report informs.
Firefighters acted promptly, and several units were temporarily shut down as a safety measure to protect workers.
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