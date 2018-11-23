Driver slams into crowd over row with his wife

© AFP 2018 / STR https://report.az/storage/news/89c9d434c74193837e9502320071784d/2721919c-da18-4bd8-8b94-00446abdeddb_292.jpg

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The suspect in a car crash that killed five children wanted to kill himself and deliberately targeted a crowd walking outside a primary school in northeastern China, officials said Friday, in what appeared to be the latest in a pattern of vehicle attacks, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The 29-year-old driver is an introvert and wanted to kill himself because he was having a row with his wife, according to a Jianchang county statement that an official read over the phone to the AP. The suspect was identified only by his surname, Han.

Security camera footage of Thursday's attack showed a vehicle swerving into children who had almost finished crossing a street in front of their school before driving off. In addition to the dead, 19 people were injured, three of them seriously, the Jianchang statement said. Most of the victims were between 5 and 7 years old.

The school is in the city of Huludao in Liaoning province.