Dresden demonstrators march in support of refugees

A mass rally in support of refugees has passed off peacefully in the eastern German city of Dresden.

Report informs referring the information given by theBBC, the Dresden region has recently been the scene of several violent anti-migrant protests organised by right-wing groups.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was booed when she visited a refugee centre in the nearby town of Heidenau last week.

The country expects up to 800,000 asylum applications this year - more than any other EU country.

Police said 1,000 people joined the protest, which was called by the Anti-Nazi Alliance, but organisers said the number was 5,000.