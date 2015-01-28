​Defense budget bill of 534 billion Dollars to be submitted in US Congress

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Next week US administration is to submit to Congress a draft defense budget for 2016 which amounts to 534 billion US dollars, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Draft Budget exceeds the federal limit of 499 billion US dollars of Congress up to 35 billion US dollars. This fact may trigger its automatic reduction.

51 billion US Dollars is budgeted for the war with Afghanistan, and with the fight against ISIS militants. Almost 108 billion Dollars will be spent for the purchasing weapons and nearly $ 70 billion will be taken on research.