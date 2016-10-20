Released a draft bill for second referendum on Scottish independence

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ A draft bill on a second independence referendum has been published by the Scottish government in Edinburgh.

Report informs citing the TASS, the document defines the rules of the election campaign, the voting itself and counting of votes.

"If we find that our interests cannot be properly or fully protected within a UK context then independence must be one of the options open to us and the Scottish people must have the right to consider it.” leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon said.

The draft bill says that any future referendum would be held on a similar basis to the 2014 referendum, which saw voters reject independence by 55% to 45%.

The project is the second referendum law published for discussion of the initiative among the Scottish public.

Consultations on this matter will be held until January 11.