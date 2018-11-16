DPRK suggests creating airline route connecting North, South Koreas

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ DPRK representatives at the inter-Korean civil aviation talks suggested creating an airline route for flights between North and South Koreas, Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Korea told Yonhap Agency, according to Report.

"Our side proposed to continue the discussion through subsequent negotiations with the participation of aviation administrations," the agency also reports citing a reaction from Seoul.

The proposed routes must pass over the Yellow Sea or the Sea of Japan.

Earlier it was reported that South Korea plans to launch a rail link with the DPRK.