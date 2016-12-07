Donald Trump: We must stop overthrowing world governments

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ We must stop overthrowing world governments and instead cooperate with other countries to fight terrorism.

Report informs citing the TASS, the US President-elect Donald Trump said during his speech in Fayetteville state of North Carolina.

Instead of overthrowing governments about which we don't know anything we must destroy ISIS or other terror organizations. Any country that shares this goal with us is our partner", he said.

'We must finally put an end to destructive interference and chaos', Trump added.