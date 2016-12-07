 Top
    Close photo mode

    Donald Trump: We must stop overthrowing world governments

    US President-elect: We must finally put an end to destructive interference and chaos

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ We must stop overthrowing world governments and instead cooperate with other countries to fight terrorism.

    Report informs citing the TASS,  the US President-elect Donald Trump said during his speech in Fayetteville state of North Carolina.

    Instead of overthrowing governments about which we don't know anything we must destroy ISIS or other terror organizations. Any country that shares this goal with us is our partner", he said.

    'We must finally put an end to destructive interference and chaos', Trump added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi